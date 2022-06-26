Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0206 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

