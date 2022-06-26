Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,076 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.