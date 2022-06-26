Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $612.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $536.08 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $640.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

