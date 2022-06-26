Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $69.83 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

