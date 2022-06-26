Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

