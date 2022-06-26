Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.