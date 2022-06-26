Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $405.98

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.98 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.26). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.25), with a volume of 424,308 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417 ($5.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.31.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.30), for a total transaction of £18,139.06 ($22,218.35).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

