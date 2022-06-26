BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.72. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 16,240 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

