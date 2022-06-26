British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.