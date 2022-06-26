Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) PT at C$11.81

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,714,470.48. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$233,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,067 shares in the company, valued at C$6,777,282.33. Insiders sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475 over the last three months.

AAV opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.44. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

