Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $95.12

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.