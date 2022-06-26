Brokerages Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) PT at $14.17

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $258.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16. Eneti has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eneti will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eneti by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

