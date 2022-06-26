Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $174.40

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $871,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.