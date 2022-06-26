Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $16.20

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 657.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

