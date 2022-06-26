Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $14.33

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 138.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $906.97 million, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

