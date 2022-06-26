Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) PT at $8.69

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGC. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 382.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 696,483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

