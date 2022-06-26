Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $31.83

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $157,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $460,197 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

