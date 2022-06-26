Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target at $20.56

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

MEGEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.