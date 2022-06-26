Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $76.70

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.45.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in MetLife by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.22 on Thursday. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

