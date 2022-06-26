Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $62.15

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 3.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

