Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $35.50

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

