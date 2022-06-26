Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Target Price at $21.14

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

TGI stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $829.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

