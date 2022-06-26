Brokers Offer Predictions for Sigma Lithium Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of SGML stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

