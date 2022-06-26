Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.