BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

agilon health stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.84.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $67,677.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,389.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,285.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,820 shares of company stock worth $5,310,317. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $6,750,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

