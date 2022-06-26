Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading Down 5.3%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 71,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 92,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.