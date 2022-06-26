Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.74.

Shares of BURL opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.51. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $32,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,925,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

