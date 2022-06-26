Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.74.
Shares of BURL opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.51. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $32,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,925,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
