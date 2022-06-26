Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $5.08 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

