CAE (TSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.05.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$32.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.42. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.27 and a 12 month high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.0932635 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

