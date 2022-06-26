Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $62.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CALX opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.57. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

