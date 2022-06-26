Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $153.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.85.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT opened at $135.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.29. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.