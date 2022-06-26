Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 208,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 105,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Get Canada Rare Earth alerts:

About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Asia. The company provides high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.