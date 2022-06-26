Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 208,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 105,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.75.
About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)
