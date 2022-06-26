Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CARV opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

