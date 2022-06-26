Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CARV opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.