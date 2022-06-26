Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.92. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $51,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3,454.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

