Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,506,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.02 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

