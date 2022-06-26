Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.02 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

