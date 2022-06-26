CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.78

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 6101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,441,000 after buying an additional 80,716 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

