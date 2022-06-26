Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $240.25

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.25 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 218.50 ($2.68). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.72), with a volume of 198,102 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.25) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £390.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage bought 16,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($49,077.51). Also, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £13,915 ($17,044.34).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

