Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $29.34. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 1,796,587 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,876,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 452.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

