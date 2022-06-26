CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

