Charter Trust Co. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,298.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2,593.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

