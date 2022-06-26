Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading 8.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 11,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 199,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

