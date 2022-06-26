Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $112.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.96. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

