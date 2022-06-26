Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
CPRT opened at $112.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.96. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
Copart Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
