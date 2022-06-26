Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 363 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

