Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $202,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

