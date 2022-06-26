Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $202,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.
Shares of JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.