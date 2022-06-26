Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $504.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

