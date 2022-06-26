Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 247,467 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,669,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.