Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,052,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,037,000 after buying an additional 2,486,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,483,000 after buying an additional 2,184,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,460,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,377,000 after buying an additional 1,976,613 shares during the last quarter.
BKLN stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.
