China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
NYSE CYD opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.59.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

