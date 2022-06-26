China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their price target on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE CYD opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

