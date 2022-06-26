Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

